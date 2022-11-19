GSK (LON:GSK) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,500 ($17.63) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.33) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.21) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.28) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,950 ($22.91) to GBX 1,580 ($18.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.33) to GBX 1,600 ($18.80) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,622 ($19.06).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,368.40 ($16.08) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,360.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,550.06. The stock has a market cap of £55.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,255.41. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.13%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($15.56) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($50,097.30). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,237 shares of company stock worth $4,286,706.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

