Guggenheim Trims Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Target Price to $7.00

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.42.
Energy Vault Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of NYSE NRGV opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. Energy Vault has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $22.10.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGV. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the third quarter worth $51,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.
