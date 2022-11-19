Guggenheim Trims Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Target Price to $7.00

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE NRGV opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. Energy Vault has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

In related news, CEO Robert Piconi bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,327,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,030,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $88,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,639,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,953,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert Piconi bought 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,068.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,327,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,030,813.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 128,750 shares of company stock worth $563,475 in the last 90 days. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGV. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the third quarter worth $51,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

