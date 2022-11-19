Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,050

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,650 ($19.39) to GBX 1,050 ($12.34) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to GBX 925 ($10.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($14.39) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($11.75) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 986.67 ($11.59).

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 837.40 ($9.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,803.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 834.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 843.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Insider Activity at Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

In related news, insider Christopher Hill sold 8,595 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.11), for a total transaction of £73,917 ($86,858.99).

(Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

Featured Stories

