HC Wainwright Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Galectin Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.74). The consensus estimate for Galectin Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GALT opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

