HC Wainwright Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Canaan in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canaan’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Canaan’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Canaan had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The company had revenue of $246.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.30 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CAN opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Canaan has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 3.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Canaan by 17.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 795,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 115,691 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canaan in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canaan by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in Canaan by 29.3% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

