HC Wainwright Comments on Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jounce Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.16) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.57). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jounce Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JNCE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Jounce Therapeutics Trading Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 248,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.