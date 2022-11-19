HC Wainwright Comments on Predictive Oncology Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Predictive Oncology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Predictive Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Predictive Oncology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of Predictive Oncology stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Predictive Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Predictive Oncology during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 5.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

