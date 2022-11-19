HC Wainwright Comments on Predictive Oncology Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Predictive Oncology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Predictive Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Predictive Oncology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.
Predictive Oncology Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of Predictive Oncology stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Predictive Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Predictive Oncology
About Predictive Oncology
Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Predictive Oncology (POAI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.