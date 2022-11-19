HC Wainwright Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mustang Bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.85). The consensus estimate for Mustang Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MBIO. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Mustang Bio to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Mustang Bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Mustang Bio Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Mustang Bio

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.64. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mustang Bio by 471.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

