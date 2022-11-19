HC Wainwright Weighs in on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVDL. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $480.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.52. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,988,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after acquiring an additional 389,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

