Head-To-Head Analysis: Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) & Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) and Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Reliq Health Technologies has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zalando has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reliq Health Technologies and Zalando’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliq Health Technologies $6.70 million 14.63 -$6.40 million ($0.05) -10.00 Zalando $12.25 billion 0.67 $277.44 million $0.02 773.00

Analyst Ratings

Zalando has higher revenue and earnings than Reliq Health Technologies. Reliq Health Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zalando, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Reliq Health Technologies and Zalando, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliq Health Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Zalando 1 5 4 0 2.30

Zalando has a consensus target price of $37.28, indicating a potential upside of 141.12%. Given Zalando’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zalando is more favorable than Reliq Health Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Reliq Health Technologies and Zalando’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliq Health Technologies -108.80% -168.77% -129.06% Zalando 0.10% 0.47% 0.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Reliq Health Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zalando beats Reliq Health Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies Inc., a telemedicine company, develops virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc. in May 2016. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm. It serves customers in 23 countries, including Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

