Head to Head Comparison: GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) vs. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx -8.89% 3.45% 1.76% Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GoodRx and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 0 15 6 0 2.29 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

GoodRx currently has a consensus target price of $13.28, indicating a potential upside of 187.34%. Given GoodRx’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

This table compares GoodRx and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $745.42 million 2.46 -$25.25 million ($0.17) -27.17 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $16.36 million 2.02 -$390,000.00 N/A N/A

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoodRx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of GoodRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GoodRx beats Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, pharma manufacturer solutions, and telehealth services. It serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd., a platform services company, provides content streaming/telecasting services to users in India. The company operates through two segments, Cable Business and Telemedicine Services. Its Lytus platform provides a range of streaming services, as well as telemedicine services with local assistance through health centers. The company offers subscription-based video services and Internet services to residential customers comprising 450 linear channels, as well as educational channels customized for local educational boards for schools. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

