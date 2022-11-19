Head to Head Comparison: Sisecam Resources (SIRE) and The Competition

Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sisecam Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sisecam Resources has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sisecam Resources’ rivals have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sisecam Resources 8.33% 16.33% 9.94% Sisecam Resources Competitors -72.69% -29.53% -8.20%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sisecam Resources $540.10 million $24.40 million 7.57 Sisecam Resources Competitors $1.78 billion $176.80 million -6.44

Sisecam Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sisecam Resources. Sisecam Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sisecam Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Sisecam Resources Competitors 203 898 1232 12 2.45

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 23.49%. Given Sisecam Resources’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sisecam Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Sisecam Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Sisecam Resources pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 33.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sisecam Resources rivals beat Sisecam Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Sisecam Resources Company Profile

Sisecam Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company holds approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 220.0 million short tons of trona. The company was formerly known as Ciner Resources LP and changed its name to Sisecam Resources LP in February 2022. Sisecam Resources LP was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Sisecam Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.

