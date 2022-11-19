Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) vs. NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Financial Survey

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NanoVibronix and Heart Test Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoVibronix -359.91% -124.33% -83.65% Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoVibronix $1.70 million 4.94 -$14.28 million N/A N/A Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 1,287.87 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

This table compares NanoVibronix and Heart Test Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Heart Test Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NanoVibronix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NanoVibronix and Heart Test Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00

Heart Test Laboratories has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 409.55%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than NanoVibronix.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories beats NanoVibronix on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing. The company sells its products directly to patients, as well as through distributor agreements in the United States, Israel, Europe, India, and internationally. NanoVibronix, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

