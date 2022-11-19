Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,301,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $253,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HSIC. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.4 %

Henry Schein stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

