Hitesh Ramani Sells 2,100 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 440,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hitesh Ramani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $23,100.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $25,809.00.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $25,242.00.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,410.00.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $24,948.00.
Shares of PATH opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $54.64.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 22.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $581,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488,829 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 21.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,193,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $368,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,702 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 9.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,917,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $413,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,521,462 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $208,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,484 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PATH. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
