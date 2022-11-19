Hitesh Ramani Sells 2,100 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 440,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hitesh Ramani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $23,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $25,809.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $25,242.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,410.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $24,948.00.

UiPath Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PATH opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $54.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 22.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $581,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488,829 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 21.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,193,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $368,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,702 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 9.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,917,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $413,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,521,462 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $208,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,484 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PATH. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

