Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
HOOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.
HOOK stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.73. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
