Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HOOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

HOOK stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.73. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

