Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hour Loop and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Hour Loop alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 2 6 0 2.75

Hour Loop currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.47%. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus price target of $12.64, indicating a potential upside of 159.53%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Hour Loop.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.70 $4.78 million N/A N/A Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million 0.50 $2.05 million ($4.47) -1.09

This table compares Hour Loop and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hour Loop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop 2.24% 27.19% 8.12% Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.04% 233.98% 82.68%

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats Hour Loop on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hour Loop

(Get Rating)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hour Loop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hour Loop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.