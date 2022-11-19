ICF International, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.77 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ICF International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.59. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ICFI. StockNews.com cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

ICF International Stock Up 2.4 %

ICF International Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $108.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ICF International has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $121.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $264,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 600 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $66,096.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,535,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $264,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,531,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 27.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 268.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 5.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile



ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

