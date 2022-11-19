ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. 219,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,250,852 shares.The stock last traded at $5.27 and had previously closed at $5.19.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 451.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 344,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 281,816 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 6.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,012,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 185,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 19.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,424,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 399,130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 11.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 244,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 108.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 52,410 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

About ImmunoGen

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.06.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

