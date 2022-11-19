IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMV in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for IMV’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for IMV’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV Stock Up 6.3 %

IMV opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. IMV has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMV

About IMV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in IMV by 460.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,339,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387,397 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 680.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 89,113 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 43.9% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 255,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.