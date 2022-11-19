IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMV in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for IMV’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for IMV’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.
IMV opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. IMV has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.99.
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.
