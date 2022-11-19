Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,222 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $27,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 46.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 13.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,930,000 after purchasing an additional 416,425 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,566,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,943,000 after purchasing an additional 65,260 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 54.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,075,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,197,000 after purchasing an additional 380,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NARI. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.30.

Insider Activity

Inari Medical Stock Performance

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $4,182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,243,180.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 224,192 shares of company stock worth $17,256,616 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $77.93 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.37.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

