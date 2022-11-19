Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Holdings Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Incyte worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $77.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.31 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

