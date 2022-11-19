Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,224,000 after buying an additional 1,973,236 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,012,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after buying an additional 507,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,639,000 after buying an additional 329,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $25,365,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Incyte stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.83. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $62.31 and a 52 week high of $84.86.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

