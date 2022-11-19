Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,406,500 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 1,512,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 111.6 days.

Inpex Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:IPXHF opened at $10.69 on Friday. Inpex has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

