Insider Buying: Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Acquires 303,307 Shares of Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) Director Manuel Kadre bought 303,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $291,174.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 885,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,707.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Manuel Kadre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Manuel Kadre purchased 64,487 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $66,421.61.

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.14. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a negative return on equity of 190.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 343.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,799,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 888.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,149,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 268.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,316,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,868 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the first quarter worth about $3,001,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth about $1,494,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

