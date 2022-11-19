Insider Buying: James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) Insider Purchases A$50,128.68 in Stock

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX – Get Rating) insider Persio Lisboa purchased 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$20.13 ($13.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,128.68 ($33,643.41).

Persio Lisboa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

On Friday, September 9th, Persio Lisboa 658 shares of James Hardie Industries stock.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.41.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.