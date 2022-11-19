Insider Buying: James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) Insider Purchases A$50,128.68 in Stock

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX – Get Rating) insider Persio Lisboa purchased 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$20.13 ($13.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,128.68 ($33,643.41).
Persio Lisboa also recently made the following trade(s):
On Friday, September 9th, Persio Lisboa purchased 658 shares of James Hardie Industries stock.
James Hardie Industries Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.41.
About James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.
