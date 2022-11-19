Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells 3,700 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.80, for a total value of C$306,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,539,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$127,442,282.40.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 95,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$7,572,450.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.15, for a total transaction of C$370,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.30, for a total transaction of C$356,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.59, for a total transaction of C$372,937.50.

On Monday, September 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.28, for a total value of C$366,412.50.

On Monday, August 29th, Stephen W. Laut sold 280 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.40, for a total value of C$21,112.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.35, for a total value of C$371,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.75, for a total value of C$363,750.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$79.95 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$48.42 and a 1 year high of C$88.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$75.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.51 billion and a PE ratio of 7.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Several research firms have commented on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CSFB set a C$93.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$83.16.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

