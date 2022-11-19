Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,112.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CWAN opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -909.00 and a beta of 0.31. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $23.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CWAN shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

About Clearwater Analytics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

