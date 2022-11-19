Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 580,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,561,103.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Cricut Stock Performance
Shares of CRCT opened at $7.90 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cricut to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cricut from $5.70 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
Featured Articles
