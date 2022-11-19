Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 580,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,561,103.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cricut Stock Performance

Shares of CRCT opened at $7.90 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cricut to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cricut from $5.70 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

About Cricut

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cricut by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,548,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,327,000 after acquiring an additional 776,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 1,896.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 296,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,469,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 190,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 129.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 89,554 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter worth $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

