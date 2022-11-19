Insider Selling: Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Sells $235,040.00 in Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) Director Jack Ball sold 16,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $235,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $14.75 on Friday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $21.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,475.00 and a beta of 0.05.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 54.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cytek Biosciences

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.