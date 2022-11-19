Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Sells $32,468.98 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $32,468.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,125,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jeremy Bender also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $250,375.00.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $250,625.00.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of DAWN opened at $21.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $28.35.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
