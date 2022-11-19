Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CFO Sells 3,436 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $295,014.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Diodes Price Performance

DIOD stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.39. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $113.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 11.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Diodes by 138.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $585,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 9.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Diodes by 11.6% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diodes Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Diodes to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

