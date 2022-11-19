Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Sells 1,159 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Robert Meese sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $86,125.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,586,512.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Duolingo Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DUOL opened at $67.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -42.05 and a beta of -0.15. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $137.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Duolingo Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

