Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CAO Sells 1,421 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $112.05 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $353.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.4% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 49.3% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 39.5% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.