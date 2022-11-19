Insider Selling: Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) CEO Sells $262,800.00 in Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $116,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Origin Materials Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of ORGN stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 23.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $769.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials
About Origin Materials
Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.
Featured Articles
