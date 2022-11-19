Insider Selling: Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) CEO Sells $262,800.00 in Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $116,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Origin Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ORGN stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 23.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Origin Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $769.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials

About Origin Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,690,000 after buying an additional 1,909,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Origin Materials by 221.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Origin Materials by 301.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 723,973 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,823,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 462,663 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

