Insider Selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $29,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,639,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,182,016.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $28,158.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $27,036.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $22,260.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $45,420.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $22,710.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $22,350.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $50,451.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $32,594.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $39,780.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $51,660.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $88.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.27.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0934 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $165,000.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

