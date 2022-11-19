Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Sells $1,274,832.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.64, for a total transaction of $1,274,832.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,006,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $224.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $268.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

