Insider Selling: Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells $195,895.00 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $140.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.72 and a beta of 1.05. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,138,000 after buying an additional 41,516 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,148,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 550,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,062,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 21.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,180,000 after buying an additional 89,166 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

