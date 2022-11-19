Insider Selling: Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Insider Sells $38,207.20 in Stock

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.88. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,312,000 after buying an additional 179,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,851,000 after buying an additional 40,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,102,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,503,000 after buying an additional 141,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.