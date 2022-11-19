Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CTO Sells $168,250.00 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $168,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 119,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,607.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stem Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Stem stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STEM. Guggenheim set a $17.00 target price on shares of Stem in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Stem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Stem

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Stem by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 142,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,546 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Stem during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the third quarter worth about $542,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 40,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

