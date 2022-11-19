Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) SVP Sells $606,750.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $606,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -29.05 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 35.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,740,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 660,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,074,000 after purchasing an additional 425,350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,334,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

