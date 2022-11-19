Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 23rd

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $27.90 on Friday. Insteel Industries has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $543.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 51.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter worth about $371,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 44.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the third quarter worth about $321,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

