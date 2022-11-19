Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 23rd

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.
Insteel Industries has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7,500.0% annually over the last three years.
Insteel Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $27.90 on Friday. Insteel Industries has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $543.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.16.
IIIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
Insteel Industries Company Profile
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
