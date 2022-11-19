InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,400 ($63.45) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IHG. Shore Capital downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,700 ($66.98) to GBX 6,500 ($76.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 6,100 ($71.68) to GBX 5,900 ($69.33) in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($71.68) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,980 ($58.52) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,700 ($66.98).

Shares of IHG opened at GBX 4,740 ($55.70) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,586.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,682.23. The company has a market capitalization of £8.36 billion and a PE ratio of 2,278.85. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,174 ($49.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,386 ($63.29).

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

