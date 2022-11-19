Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) PT Lowered to CHF 2,450 at UBS Group

Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from CHF 2,720 to CHF 2,450 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Interroll from CHF 2,550 to CHF 2,395 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Interroll Price Performance

Shares of IRRHF stock opened at $2,342.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,116.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,919.65. Interroll has a 52-week low of $2,079.01 and a 52-week high of $2,342.00.

Interroll Company Profile

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

