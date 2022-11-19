inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Shares of NYSE:INTT opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.83. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $16.79.
