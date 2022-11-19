IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 74,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,650,363 shares.The stock last traded at $4.93 and had previously closed at $5.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $974.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

In other IonQ news, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $27,667.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 244,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,370.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $27,667.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 244,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,370.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $39,467.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,399.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,819 shares of company stock worth $107,815 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 216.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in shares of IonQ by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 100,150 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at $802,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IonQ by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.