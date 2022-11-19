Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.9 %

Several analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

