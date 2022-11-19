iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $84.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

