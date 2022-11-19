iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $37,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 258.2% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $217.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.11. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

