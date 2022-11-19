ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 4,648,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.7 days.

ITM Power Stock Down 8.2 %

ITMPF stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. ITM Power has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $6.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITMPF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ITM Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.00.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

